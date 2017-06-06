Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to The Queen Of Spain, the drama starring Penélope Cruz and directed by Fernando Trueba. It had its world premiere earlier this year at the Berlin Film Festival. The pic will bow on demand August 29 after Universal released it theatrically in Spain. Cruz stars as famous movie star Macarena Granada, who flees the glitz and glamour of 1950s Hollywood to return to her roots in Spain where she has signed on to star in an epic film as Queen Isabella of Spain. Chino Darín, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Clive Revill and Antonio Resines co-star. Cristina Huete and Anne Deluz produced and A3 Media, Mikel LeJarza, Mercedes Gamero, Rosa Perez and Myriad Pictures’ Kirk D’Amico executive produced.

Shudder

Shudder, the premium genre streaming service backed by AMC Networks, has acquired North American and UK/Ireland rights to Flying Lotus’ horror pic Kuso, which bowed this year at Sundance. It will get a July 21 theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles when it will also land on the streaming site which focuses on thriller, suspense and horror fare. The feature debut of DJ/rapper Flying Lotus, the movie depicts the aftermath of Los Angeles’s worst earthquake nightmare. Viewers travel between screens and aftershocks into the twisted lives of the survived. Hannibal Buress, Anders Holm, Tim Heidecker and George Clinton are among the ensemble cast. Eddie Alcazar is producer. The deal was brokered on behalf of Brainfeeder Films by Nate Bolotin for XYZ Films and CAA.