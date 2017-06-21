Launching into the Paramount presentation at CineEurope here today, President of International Marketing and Distribution, Mark Viane called this past year a “transformative” one for the studio. “We are all extremely excited about this fresh start for the studio as we look to the future with a bold and varied slate,” he said. Presenting newly-installed Paramount Chairman, Jim Gianopulos, Viane noted the former Fox chief’s “dedicated commitment to the international markets and box office.”

This is Gianopulos’ first trip to Barcelona with Paramount. On stage, he said, “It’s great to be back at Paramount where I worked longer ago than I really want to think about. You’ll hear shortly that we’re working with some of the most talented filmmakers in the world, and in the weeks and months to come you’ll be hearing more of our plans for the future.”

Viane then took over again and said of Transformers: The Last Knight, which is the big newcomer this weekend, “We believe it will be the biggest film of the summer.” Rollout began domestically on Tuesday and international releases start Thursday. There were a pair of extended clips shown in 3D. We also got a glimpse of next year’s Bumblebee which, Viane said, “returns to the wonder and awe that help audiences enjoy this franchise.”

Par also has An Inconvenient Sequel on deck and screened an exclusive trailer for the climate change pic as well as a message from Al Gore who said, “We need climate action more than ever. Movies can be powerful agents of change and we need your help to inspire a new generation of moviegoers and fight like our world depends on it.”

There was likewise footage from a trio of animated pics, including Tad Jones, a follow-up to the original 2012 pic that became Spain’s biggest animated film ever. This one rolls out this summer. The other touted toons included Sherlock Gnomes and Amusement Park.

On the comedy side, there’s Daddy’s Home 2, the sequel to Par’s 2015 hit. Exhibitors got a look at the international trailer for the Will Ferrell/Mark Wahlberg-starrer which has John Lithgow and Mel Gibson playing their pops. Par is further back in business with Johnny Knoxville on Action Point, highlighting the Jackass star with a sizzle reel of his work.

Turning to the serious and the action, Viane introduced an extended look at Alex Garland’s Annihilation with Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac. The sci-fi pic follows Garland’s Oscar-winning Ex Machina and centers on Portman’s grieving biologist who signs on for a secret expedition into alien territory.

There was also a shout-out to Tom Cruise and the Mission: Impossible series whose 6th installment releases next July.

But the biggest chunk of Par’s presentation was reserved for about 20 minutes of Alexander Payne’s Downsizing. Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig star in a story about people choosing to shrink down to 5 inches tall in search of a better life. Christoph Waltz, Laura Dern and Jason Sudeikis also star. Expect to see this one on the fall festival circuit.