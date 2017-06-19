EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter Pamela Gray has signed with Gersh for representation in all areas. The co-writer of Megan Leavey also just adapted Liane Moriarty’s novel The Husband’s Secret which is set to star Blake Lively for CBS Films.

Gray is best known for writing films such as Conviction, Music Of The Heart, and A Walk On The Moon. She is also adapting A Walk On The Moon as a musical stage production that will premiere at the American Conservatory Theater in 2018. Ruth and Stephen Hendel are producing.

Gray wrote Meagan Leavey with Annie Mumolo and Tim Lovestedt.

The screenwriter’s TV credits include the pilots of Déjà Vu for ABC as well as The Sharon McCone Chronicles and Heart Matters both for CBS. She has also written for WeTV’s The Divide.

She is also repped by Judi Farkas Management and Wendy Kirk at Ziffren Brittenham.