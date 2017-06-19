Paramount announced this morning that it will be releasing Julius Avery’s period war film Overlord on Oct. 26, 2018.

The plotline: On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.

Overlord is written by Billy Ray and Mark Smith and produced by J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber. Overlord stars Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell.

Currently, Overlord is the only major studio release on Oct. 26 next year. Sony’s The Girl in the Spider Web and Warner Bros.’ Jungle Book: Origins open the weekend prior on Oct. 19, while Disney’s live-action take on Mulan and Fox’s Dark Phoenix debut the following weekend on Nov. 2.