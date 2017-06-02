EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is negotiating with Outlander star Sam Heughan for the male lead opposite Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis in The Spy Who Dumped Me, an Imagine Entertainment comedy that Susanna Fogel will direct from the script she wrote with David Iserson. Brian Grazer is producing. Pic shoots this summer.

McKinnon and Kunis will play best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy. That’s where Heughan comes in. The Scottish actor has established himself in the role of Jamie Fraser in the Starz series Outlander. This becomes his first big starring role in a Hollywood feature. The film is being overseen by Lionsgate’s Peter Kang and Geoff Shaevitz and Imagine’s Erica Huggins and Julie Oh, the latter of whom brought in the project. Heughan is repped by Ruth Young at United Agents, UTA, and attorney Steve Warren.