McKinnon and Kunis will play best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy. That’s where Heughan comes in. The Scottish actor has established himself in the role of Jamie Fraser in the Starz series Outlander. This becomes his first big starring role in a Hollywood feature. The film is being overseen by Lionsgate’s Peter Kang and Geoff Shaevitz and Imagine’s Erica Huggins and Julie Oh, the latter of whom brought in the project. Heughan is repped by Ruth Young at United Agents, UTA, and attorney Steve Warren.
Cool for Sam. Guess that means we could count him out on being one of the ones from Outlander cast going to SDCC since he’d be busy with this. Nice to see he has another project coming during the time Outlander will be on filming break between s3 and s4.
This is a dud script, like Snatched II or Outrageous Fortune Lite. Predict they change the title.
How do you know this?
This is very exciting, ready to see Sam spread his wings from Jamie Fraser.
This is fantastic news! Sam Heughan is a terrific actor!