RLJ Entertainment has acquired North American rights to The Osiris Child, an action/sci-fi movie starring Kellan Lutz. The company is planning a fall theatrical and VOD bow for the pic, directed by Shane Abbess who also co-wrote the script with Brian Cachia.

The plot is set during a time of interplanetary colonization and follows Sy Lombrok (Lutz), a drifter with a haunted past who forms an unlikely alliance with Kane Sommerville (Daniel MacPherson), a lieutenant who works for off-world military contractor Exor. In a race against time, they set out to rescue Kane’s young daughter Indi (Teagan Croft) amid an impending global crisis created by Exor. Isabel Lucas, Rachel Griffiths and Temuera Morrison also star.

Matthew Graham, Brett Thornquest, Sidonie Abbene and Abbess via their Storm Alley and Eclectik Vision banners are producers in association with Phonetic Images. Steven Matusko is executive producer.