The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sent out its list of final candidates for its Board of Governors elections being held this month. The list was culled from more than 150 entrants which included Netflix’s Ted Sarandos in the Executives branch — he did not make the final list.

Sarandos was considered a controversial entry into the mix given his distruptor credentials at Netflix — see the hot topic at the Cannes Film Festival. It was thought he’d have a hard road making the final four here.

Netflix

Among the candidates that are in the final round are Rob Friedman and Hawk Koch. Per Academy rules, should they be elected it would make them eligible to run for the vacant Academy president seat as Cheryl Boone Isaacs ends her final term. Friedman lost to Boone Isaacs in the race four years ago, when she won and replaced Koch, who was termed out. Dick Cook and Dan Fellman are other popular execs looking to get back on the Executives branch as potential presidential candidates, and speculation continues to swirl around names like casting director David Rubin, Laura Dern and Fox Searchlight co-president Nancy Utley.

The final election across the 17 branches begins Monday, June 19 and closes on Friday, June 23.

Here’s the full list of candidates:

2017 Board of Governors Candidates

Actors

Geena Davis

Whoopi Goldberg

Edward James Olmos

Rita Wilson

Casting Directors

Kerry Barden

Lora Kennedy

Joseph Middleton

Ilene Starger

Cinematographers

Dion Beebe

Russell P. Carpenter

Guillermo Navarro

Mandy Walker

Costume Designers

Judianna Makovsky

Ellen Mirojnick

Isis Mussenden

Designers

Rosemary Brandenburg

John F. DeCuir, Jr.

Melissa Stewart

Wynn P. Thomas

Directors

John Badham

Kasi Lemmons

Kimberly Peirce

Donald M. Petrie

Documentary

Kate Amend

Julie Goldman

Morgan Spurlock

Molly Thompson

Executives

Dick Cook

Daniel R. Fellman

Lucy Fisher

David Linde

Film Editors

Dody J. Dorn

Tina Hirsch

Richard Marks

Michael Tronick

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Kathryn L. Blondell

Martin Samuel

Music

Alan Bergman

Charles Bernstein

John C. Debney

Charles Fox

Producers

Albert Berger

Jason Blum

Michael De Luca

Hawk Koch

Publicists

Tony Angellotti

Bruce R. Feldman

Rob Friedman

Christina Kounelias

Short Films and Feature Animation

Darlie Brewster

Edwin Catmull

Bob Kurtz

Thomas R. Sito

Sound

Bobbi Banks

Teri E. Dorman

Anna MacKenzie

Mark Mangini

Visual Effects

Richard Edlund

Joe Letteri

Theresa Ellis Rygiel

Bill Taylor

Writers

Larry Karaszewski

Aline Brosh McKenna

John Ridley

Dana Stevens