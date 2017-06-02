The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sent out its list of final candidates for its Board of Governors elections being held this month. The list was culled from more than 150 entrants which included Netflix’s Ted Sarandos in the Executives branch — he did not make the final list.

Sarandos was considered a controversial entry into the mix given his distruptor credentials at Netflix — see the hot topic at the Cannes Film Festival. It was thought he’d have a hard road making the final four here.

Among the candidates that are in the final round are Rob Friedman and Hawk Koch. Per Academy rules, should they be elected it would make them eligible to run for the vacant Academy president seat as Cheryl Boone Isaacs ends her final term. Friedman lost to Boone Isaacs in the race four years ago, when she won and replaced Koch, who was termed out. Dick Cook and Dan Fellman are other popular execs looking to get back on the Executives branch as potential presidential candidates, and speculation continues to swirl around names like casting director David Rubin, Laura Dern and Fox Searchlight co-president Nancy Utley.

The final election across the 17 branches begins Monday, June 19 and closes on Friday, June 23.

Here’s the full list of candidates:

2017 Board of Governors Candidates

Actors

Geena Davis
Whoopi Goldberg
Edward James Olmos
Rita Wilson

Casting Directors

Kerry Barden
Lora Kennedy
Joseph Middleton
Ilene Starger

Cinematographers

Dion Beebe
Russell P. Carpenter
Guillermo Navarro
Mandy Walker

Costume Designers

Judianna Makovsky
Ellen Mirojnick
Isis Mussenden

Designers

Rosemary Brandenburg
John F. DeCuir, Jr.
Melissa Stewart
Wynn P. Thomas

Directors

John Badham
Kasi Lemmons
Kimberly Peirce
Donald M. Petrie

Documentary

Kate Amend
Julie Goldman
Morgan Spurlock
Molly Thompson

Executives

Dick Cook
Daniel R. Fellman
Lucy Fisher
David Linde

Film Editors

Dody J. Dorn
Tina Hirsch
Richard Marks
Michael Tronick

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Kathryn L. Blondell
Martin Samuel

Music

Alan Bergman
Charles Bernstein
John C. Debney
Charles Fox

Producers

Albert Berger
Jason Blum
Michael De Luca
Hawk Koch

Publicists

Tony Angellotti
Bruce R. Feldman
Rob Friedman
Christina Kounelias

Short Films and Feature Animation

Darlie Brewster
Edwin Catmull
Bob Kurtz
Thomas R. Sito

Sound

Bobbi Banks
Teri E. Dorman
Anna MacKenzie
Mark Mangini

Visual Effects

Richard Edlund
Joe Letteri
Theresa Ellis Rygiel
Bill Taylor

Writers

Larry Karaszewski
Aline Brosh McKenna
John Ridley
Dana Stevens