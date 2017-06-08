Television will feel a bit less crowded but also dimmed with the end of Orphan Black, and with it Tatiana Maslany’s Emmy-winning role(s) as Sarah Manning and her multiple “sestra” clones. BBC America is calling the June 10 debut of the fifth and final season of its dark sci-fi thriller “the final trip” and, as I say in my video review, it is a ride you don’t want to miss.

No spoilers, but clearly there is a lot for Clone Club fans to enjoy here in the last 10 episodes of the show created by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett and produced by Temple Street. The final season of the ever-evolving Orphan Black, from what I’ve seen, is a satisfying and sometimes switcheroo journey to a collective end that gets bloody with betrayals, denial in the middle of a Norman Rockwell painting, secrets and agendas unveiled, and a very bad middle-class trip ambushed.

With a strong supporting cast including Inga Cadranel, Skyler Wexler James Frain and Jordan Gavaris (who really needs his own show), last year’s Emmy Actress in a Drama Series winner Maslany takes it to the next level in a “sin atoning” performance that should have garnered another Emmy nomination at the very least. Unfortunately, because of when the new season of Orphan Black is premiering and TV Academy rules, she is ineligible this year. However, as Sarah, Ukrainian assassin Helena, suburbanite Alison Hendrix, scientist Cosima Niehaus and the villainous Rachel Duncan — who is now essentially running the Neolutionists — Maslany’s wide range runs on an even larger landscape than before this past season.

