EXCLUSIVE: Film and TV co-production training program Trans Atlantic Partners (TAP) has unveiled its 2017 lineup of producers from across the U.S., Canada and Europe, including participants from titles such as Orphan Black, American Honey and Mean Dreams.

The program, which was founded in 2009 and is dedicated to offering experienced producers the skills to work transatlantic co-productions, aims to arm participants with necessary skills and relationships to successfully access international funding, creative talent and capitalize on international co-production opportunities.

Its two-module program is designed for indie producers with more than five years of professional experience, giving them hands-on training with effective networking among potential partners and targeted project feedback from internationally acclaimed experts.

This year’s experts include Junebug producer Mike Ryan, A Most Wanted Man producer Malte Grunert and Ransom producer Julia Sereny.

The first module will take place in Berlin, Germany from June 21-24 with the second in Halifax, Canada from September 12-17 where producers will also participate as full delegates at co-production market Atlantic Film Festival’s Strategic Partners.

“Since film and TV production is a global industry, filmmakers and producers have to constantly adapt to the changing production rules and laws in different countries,” said TAP Director Jan Miller. “TAP helps assist with that, giving the knowledge and expertise to seamlessly set up production abroad. The program helps producers tap into international financing, talent, sales and distribution to create projects with international audience appeal.”

Past participants in the program include Daniel Bekerman (The Witch), Marc-Daniel Dichant (In Darkness) and Robert Budreau (Born To Be Blue).

Here’s the full list of this year’s participants:

EXPERTS

Mike Ryan, Producer JUNEBUG, A CRITICALLY ENDANGERED SPECIES, Greyshack Films,

USA

Ilann Girard, Producer ANNA, LEBANON, GOODBYE BAFANA, Arsam International, France

Julia Sereny, Producer RANSOM (TV Series), EP RIFTWORLD CHRONICLES (TV Series),

Sienna Films, Canada

Malte Grunert, Producer, A MOST WANTED MAN, LAND OF MINE, Amusement Park Film,

Germany

Nathalie Clermont, Director of Program Management, Canada Media Fund, Canada

Lars Hermann, Deputy Head of Drama, DR Drama, Denmark

Phyllis Laing, Producer ALOFT, KEYHOLE, HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, Buffalo Gal Pictures,

Canada

Ken Dhaliwal, Attorney, Partner, Dentons, Canada

Kai May, Attorney, Partner, Unverzagt von Have, Germany

Jeff Boone, Manager of Global Scripted Development, Entertainment One Television, USA

U.S. PRODUCERS

Allison Carter, Producer, Savage Rose, USA | Producer, DONALD CRIED 2017 (SXSW 2016;

New Directors New Films 2016), Line Producer AMERICAN HONEY 2016 (Cannes IFF 2016,

Jury Prize; BIFA 2016, Best British Independent Film)

Reena Dutt, Producer, Painted Tree Productions & Off-Chance Productions, USA | Producer, AS

GOOD AS YOU 2017 (Hollywood Reel IFF, 2015, Best LGBT Film; Flickers’ Rhode island IFF), Line Producer CHEE & T 2017 (Los Angeles FF, 2016, Special Jury Prize for Comedy; San Diego Asian American FF 2016, Best Narrative Feature)

Kiara C Jones, Producer, Cultivated Films LLC, USA | Producer, SHE’S LOST CONTROL 2014 (Berlinale IFF 2014, CICAE Award, Nomination Best First Feature; SXSW 2014, Gamechanger Award Nomination), Producer CHRISTMAS WEDDING BABY 2014 (DGA, Grand Jury Award; Urbanworld)

Carolyn Mao, Producer, USA | Producer, GOOD ENOUGH 2016 (Boston IFF, 2016, Indie Best Actress Winner; Bentonville FF, 2016), Producer SAENG-IL 2011 (Gen Art FF, 2011, Audience Award; Toronto Reel Asian IFF, 2011)

Trevite Willis, Producer, Southern Fried Filmworks LLC, USA | Producer, CARGO 2017 (Miami International Film Festival), Producer CHILDREN OF GOD 2010 (BFI Flare; OutFest)

CANADIAN PRODUCERS

Leslie Bland, Producer, Less Bland Productions Inc., Canada | Producer, Director SHE KILLS

ME 2014, Director, Producer OLLIE AND EMMA 2016

Tanya Brunel, Producer, High Definition Pictures Inc., Canada | Producer PATH OF SOULS

2012 (Cowichan International Aboriginal FF 2012, Best Picture; American Indian FF 2012, Best

Director)

Mackenzie Donaldson, Producer, Development Executive, Shaftesbury, Canada | Co-Producer,

ORPHAN BLACK 2013-2017 (Emmy Awards 2016, Best Actress; CSA Awards

2013/2014/2015/2017, Best Drama), Director, Producer, Writer THE DEFINITES 2017

Cameron MacLaren, Producer, MacLaren Productions Inc., Canada | Producer SPACE & TIME

2017, Associate Producer LETTERKENNY 2016 (CSA Award 2017, Best Comedy)

Kryssta Mills, Producer, Mills Films Inc., Canada | Co-Producer YEAR OF THE CARNIVORE

2010, Associate Producer THE TRACEY FRAGMENTS 2008 (Berlin IFF 2007, Manfred

Salzgeber Award, Atlantic FF 2007)

Glen Wood, Producer, Director, Viddywell Films Inc., Canada | Producer, THE DARK

STRANGER 2016, Executive Producer TWO 4 ONE 2015 (San Francisco International LGBTQ

FF; Los Angeles Outfest)

William Woods, Producer, Woods Entertainment Canada Inc., Canada | Producer, MEAN

DREAMS 2017 (Cannes Directors’ Fortnight; Toronto IFF), Producer IN RETURN 2012

(Indianapolis IFF)

Rayne Zukerman, Producer, VP, Development, Indian Grove Productions Ltd., Canada |

Producer, LE DIVAN DU MONDE 2010 (FICFA, 2010; Rendez-vous du Cinéma Québécois, TV5 Award for Best Feature 2010), Co-Producer REMEDY (Seasons 1 & 2) 2013-2015

EUROPEAN PRODUCERS

Markku Flink, Producer, Luminoir Oy, Finland | Producer, MISS BLUE JEANS 2012 (Jecheon

Music & Film Festival 2013, Main Prize & Special Jury Award; FEST 2013, Silver Castle)

Esther Friedrich, Producer, MovieBrats Pictures GmbH, Germany | Producer, LOST PLACE 3D

2013, Co-Producer ZOOLOGY 2016 (Karlovy Vary IFF, 2016, Special Jury Prize; Toronto IFF, 2016; Fantastic Fest, 2016, Best Picture)

Anita Juka, Producer, 4 Film Ltd., Croatia | Producer, YOU CARRY ME 2015 (Karlovy Vary IFF, 2015; Santa Barbara IFF, 2016, European Film Academy nomination, official entry, 88th Academy Awards)

Michal Kráčmer, Producer, Prague Movie Company, Czech Republic | Producer, UNCLE VICTOR 2015 (Pune International Film Festival 2015; Mumbai International Film Festival 2015)

Daniel Kresmery, Producer, Head of Production and Development, Korda Studios, Inc., Hungary | Producer, BLACK SOUP 2014 (Raindance FF London, 2014; Titanic IFF Budapest, 2013, Opening Night Special Screening)

John McKay, Producer, Compact Pictures, UK | Writer, Director, Producer, WE’LL TAKE MANHATTAN 2011 (Prix Europa, 2011, Best Drama)

Rachael O’Kane, Producer, Tilted Pictures Ltd., Ireland | Producer, BUTCHERS 2010, Producer THE THIRD WAVE 2017

Danijel Pek, Producer, Antitalent, Croatia | Producer, VIS-A-VIS 2013 (Pula FF, 2013, Best Movie by Young Jury; Raindance FF, 2014), Producer GORAN 2016 (Fantasia IFF, 2016, Best Male Role; SXSW FF, 2017)

Fredrik Støbakk, Producer, Head of TV, Ape&Bjørn AS, Norway | Producer, CAPTAIN SABERTOOTH AND THE TREASURE OF LAMA RAMA 2014, Producer MATCH 2017 (Serié Series)

Milan Stojanovic, Producer, SENSE Production Ltd., Serbia | Producer, BARBARIANS 2014 (Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Special Mention; European Film Festival Palic, Seyfi Teoman Award)

Marteinn Thorsson, Producer, VP, Development, Tenderlee Motion Pictures Co., Icelandic Academy of Storytelling, Iceland | Producer, Writer, Director, XL 2013 (Karlovy Vary IFF, 2013, Best Actor)

Anja Wedell, Producer, Czar Film GmbH, Germany | Producer, BIKINI MOON 2017, Co- Producer NEW MONEY 2017

INTERNATIONAL PRODUCERS

Gitika Aggarwal, Producer, Partner, Neo Juris LLP, India | Associate Producer, THE

LUNCHBOX 2014 (Cannes FF, 2014, Audience Choice Award), Executive Producer MONSOON

SHOOTOUT 2014 (Cannes IFF, 2014)

Mauro Mueller, Producer, Fidelio Films, Mexico & Switzerland | Producer, COPENHAGEN 2014

(Slamdance Film Festival, 2014, Audience Award; Florida Film Festival, 2014, Grand Jury Award)

Elena Yatsura, Producer, Virtual Kick Studio Ltd., Russia | Producer, “4” 2005 (Rotterdam IFF,

Golden Tiger, Golden Cactus), Producer 9TH COMPANY 2005