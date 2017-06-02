The hacker who followed through on a threat to post unaired episodes of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black now is threatening ABC.

Hacker the Dark Overlord tweeted today that the network is in his or her cross-hairs:

American Broadcasting Company may be up next, ladies and gentlemen. — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) June 2, 2017

ABC has not yet responded to Deadline’s request for comment.

The hacker or hacking group in April claimed to have episodes of series from ABC, CBS, IFC, Fox, NatGeo and others.

The Dark Overlord posted the Orange episodes in April when Netflix refused to pay a ransom. The hacker is thought to have stolen the episodes from a Hollywood post-production facility last year, and the latest threat does not indicate whether the hacker has new episodes or is using those from the post-production facility.

In an unrelated case last month, hackers claimed to have stolen a digital copy of ABC parent Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and threatened to release bits of it online — in increments — if their demands for an enormous amount of Bitcoin money weren’t met. Disney said it was working with the FBI and made it clear it would not pay. Then last week, Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said he believes that threat was a hoax. “To our knowledge we were not hacked,” he told Yahoo Finance.