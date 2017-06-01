Jessica Pimentel, whose character Maria Ruiz has grown into a key part of the storyline on Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, has been made a regular for the upcoming Season 5 which premieres June 9.

Ruiz’s character challenged Taylor Schilling’s Piper in Season 4. Season 5 takes place in real time over the course of three days and chronicling the inmates’ fight for redemption, resolution and respect after Poussey’s death sparked a riot at the end of last season.

Pimental, who also fronts the death-metal group Alekhine’s Gun, is repped by Stewart Talent.