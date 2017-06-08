“What I found so fascinating about having the show is the feedback about what makes people laugh and cry,” One Mississippi star and co-creator Tig Notaro said about the reaction she has received to her Amazon dramady. “It touches people in not so obvious ways in not so obvious moments,” the Mississippi-born comic added during her recent session at Deadline’s annual The Contenders Emmy event.

Playing a role very much drawing from her own life, Notaro was discussing the series she co-created with Diablo Cody in front of a packed DGA theater filled with TV Academy and guild voters. The series, executive produced by Louis C.K., was renewed for a second season by Amazon in November and is expected to debut later this year.

Brimming with tragedy and triumph, the emotional initial six-episode first season of One Mississippi launched on September 9 last year. “With death and cancer as major themes it may feel like a hard slug of emotional tonic, but watch them in one sitting if you can,” I said in my video review of One Mississippi just before the premiere of the series, which centers on the fictionalized version of Notaro traveling home from Los Angeles.

“I think when you go through tragedy, you’re stuck in there for a while, but I think Season 2 is more about where you go when you’ve come through the tragedy and how do you have relationships and get back into life,” Notaro said, saying the new season will have “more of a love story” in it.

