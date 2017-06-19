Gloria Calderon Kellett, co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner of Netflix’s One Day At A Time, has signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, the studio behind the reboot of the Norman Lear classic.

Under the two-year pact, Kellett will continue as executive producer and co-showrunner on One Day At A Time, which she co-developed and runs alongside Mike Royce. She also will develop, write, produce and direct projects for network, cable and streaming platforms through her Big Girl Pants Pictures.

Netflix

A reimagining of Lear’s 1970s sitcom, the multi-camera One Day At A Time premiered in January to strong reviews and has been renewed for a second season. It centers on a Cuban-American family led by a recently divorced veteran mom, her two children, her old-school Cuban-born mother, and their quirky building manager. Kellett pulled from her own life experience in shaping the show — her parents both immigrated to America from Cuba during Operation Peter Pan.

Kellett began her TV writing career as a staff writer on the CBS comedy series How I Met Your Mother, rising to co-producer and earning an Alma Award for one of her scripts in 2008. She then worked on such series as CBS/Sony TV’s Rules Of Engagement, Lifetime’s Devious Maids and the CW’s iZombie before taking on One Day At A Time.

Kellett, who started her career as a playwright, is repped by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.