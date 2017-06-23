Ed Quinn (2 Broke Girls) is set for a recurring role on Season 2 of One Day At A Time, Netflix’s reimagining of Norman Lear’s classic. The new version is about a Cuban-American family and centers on a recently separated, former military mom (Justina Machado) who is navigating a new single life while raising her radical teenage daughter and socially adept tween son. She’s “helped” by her old school Cuban-born mom (Rita Moreno) and a friends-without-benefits building manager named Schneider. Quinn will play an EMT who served with Penelope (Machado) in Kabul. They run into each other at the hospital, and sparks fly. Eureka alum Quinn most recently recurred on 2 Broke Girls and Mistresses. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Stone, Meyer, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder.

Birgundi Baker (Empire) and Cameron Gellman (20th Century Women) have signed on for recurring roles in Heathers, based on the 1988 cult classic film set for premiere on Paramount Network in 2018. Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day, as our heroine Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) deals with a very different but equally vicious group of Heathers. Baker will portray Lizzy, a new kid from the foster care system eager to learn the ways from Heather Chandler. Gellman will play Kurt, a high school jock. Baker recently recurred as Teen Carol in Fox’s Empire. Other recent credits include NBC’s Chicago PD and she’ll be seen in the upcoming Showtime series The Chi. She’s repped by Gray Talent Group. Gellman’s credits include the series regular role of Kyle in last season’s TNT pilot Let The Right One In. He’s repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency & Elevate Entertainment.