Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Once Upon A Time, the 3D fantasy romance from China’s Alibaba Pictures that IM Global acquired to handle worldwide sales at Cannes this year. The film will get an August 11 U.S. theatrical bow this summer in the original 3D format, in Mandarin with English and Chinese subtitles. A digital and home video release will follow.

Co-directed by Anthony Molinara and House Of Flying Daggers’ cinematographer Zhao Xiaoding, the story spans a thousand years of tangled lives. Bai Qian, a goddess and monarch from the Heavenly Realms, is sent to the mortal world to undergo a trial to become a High Goddess. There, she meets Ye Hua, with whom she falls in love and marries. However, when an old enemy reappears in her life, everything she holds dear becomes threatened. Yang Yang (I Belonged To You), Yifei Liu (Ip Man 3), Yikuan Yan (The Chinese Widow), Jin Luo (Shaolin), and Chun Li (Eternal Love) star.

The film is based on Tang Qi’s novel Three Lives Three Worlds, Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms, which spawned a Chinese TV series Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms (aka Eternal Love) this year.

“Once Upon A Time is as beautifully written as it is visually breathtaking,” said Well Go president and CEO Doris Pfardrescher. “Fans have fallen in love with this story and now we couldn’t be more excited to take audiences to the next level by bringing it to the big screen.”

Zhang Yibai and Ali Pictures produced. The deal was negotiated by Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go USA and by Leslie Chen, IM Global’s SVP Sales & Acquisitions, Asia.