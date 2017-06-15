NBCUniversal, in partnership with the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic Committee said today that its new Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will launch on Saturday, July 15.

The previously announced new cable channel will be available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum, and Verizon, as well as streaming services, including DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will offer year-round programming of Olympic Sports from around the world, with a focus on American athletes and teams. Programming will emphasize live events from a broad portfolio of summer and winter Olympic Sports.

It will also include Olympic-themed original content produced by all three parties, such as original programs produced by filmmakers from around the world commissioned by the global Olympic Channel; archival footage from the IOC and NBCU’s libraries of Olympic features and documentaries; and original Team USA programming produced by the USOC that provides athlete-focused coverage of the Olympic Movement in the United States.

The first month of programming will include extensive coverage of the 2017 FINA World Swimming and Diving Championships from Budapest, Hungary, in July; the IAAF Track and Field World Championships from London, England, in August; and the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships from Vienna, Austria, in August.