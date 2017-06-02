EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Culpo has been cast in Reprisal, the latest actioner teaming Bruce Willis and Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films. Production is set to start next month.

The pic directed by Brian A. Miller centers on a veteran suffering from PTSD who must hunt down criminals to help his sick child, with the help of a fellow vet (Willis). Culpo will play the hardworking wife and mother struggling to keep her diabetic child healthy and her marriage from imploding.

Stephen J. Eads of Willis Brothers Films is producing with Randall Emmett, George Furla, Mark Stewart and Alexander Eckert for EFO Films and Kind Hearts Entertainment. Miller, Willis and EFO previously teamed on Vice and The Prince.

Culpo, a former Miss Universe, has been growing her credits, with The Other Woman on the film side and as a guest host for E!, Access Hollywood and a guest judge for Project Runway among other gigs. She also has a strong social media presence (and plays a mean cello). She is repped by CAA, Nikki Bohannon/Teall Mgmt and Carroll, Guido & Groffman, LLP.

EFO is repped by WME.