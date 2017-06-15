After a string of darker new drama series like Mr. Robot, Colony, Falling Water and the upcoming The Sinner and Damnation, USA Network is returning to the character-based comedic crime one-one genre where it had a lot of success early on with series like Monk and Psych.

USA has given a pilot order to Olive Forever, from Insurgent and The Babysitter writer Brian Duffield, AwesomenessTV and its former CEO Brian Robbins. Universal Cable Prods. is the studio.

Written by Duffield and to be directed by Matt Shakman (Fargo), Olive Forever follows the exploits of Olive, a mysterious high school student with an affection for cat burglary-type shenanigans, mostly because she is a cat burglar. New to a sleepy town with a criminal underbelly, Olive must navigate new foster parents, new boyfriends, new gangsters… and new crime opportunities.

Duffield executive produces the pilot with his producing partner Nicki Cortese of Jurassic Party; Brian Robbins (Smallville), Matt Kaplan (The Lazarus Effect) and Brett Bouttier (Before I Fall) on behalf of AwesomenessTV; and Shakman.

USA has been adding series with female leads in the past years, with Olive Forever looking to join Queen of the South and the Jessica Biel starrer The Sinner. It features what would be the youngest lead ever for a USA scripted series.

USA is kicking off a new pilot season with Olive Forever. The previous batch of pilots at the network yielded three series, the upcoming The Sinner, Damnation and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.