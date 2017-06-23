Newcomer Emily Rudd has landed the title role in USA Network’s Olive Forever, a comedic crime drama pilot from Insurgent and The Babysitter writer Brian Duffield, AwesomenessTV and its former CEO Brian Robbins.

Written by Duffield and to be directed by Matt Shakman, Olive Forever follows the exploits of Olive, a high school student, con artist, cat burglar, chameleon who’s mature beyond her years. She is a savvy survivor who knows she can “get away with anything.” A foster kid, Olive knows how to work the system, her tough exterior protecting a girl who’s just looking for a home.

Duffield executive produces the pilot with his producing partner Nicki Cortese of Jurassic Party; Robbins, Matt Kaplan and Brett Bouttier on behalf of AwesomenessTV; and Shakman. Universal Cable Productions is the studio.

This is a major break for Rudd, a St. Paul, MN, native who spent her youth participating in a variety of sports including karate, gymnastics and horseback riding. She booked her first TV role just last year as the lead of cable pilot Sea Change. Rudd next can be seen in Amazon’s limited series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams from executive producer Bryan Cranston. Rudd is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Related2017 USA Network Pilots