Former President Barack Obama has issued a statement about Otto Warmbier, American college student who died this week, days after being released from North Korea in a coma after more than a year in captivity.
“During the course of the Obama Administration, we had no higher priority than securing the release of Americans detained overseas,” Obama spokesman Ned Price said in the statement. “Their tireless efforts resulted in the release of at least 10 Americans from North Korean custody during the course of the Obama administration.”
Added Price, who was National Security Counsel spokesperson during Obama’s administration: “It is painful that Mr. Warmbier was not among them, but our efforts on his behalf never ceased, even in the waning days of the administration. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Warmbier’s family and all who had the blessing of knowing him.”
Warmbier’s father blasted Obama during a news conference at the time of his son’s release, when cued up with a question as to what more could have been done to secure the young man’s release before Donald Trump entered the White House.
“The question is, do I think the past administration could have done more?” he shot back. “I think the results speak for themselves.”
President Trump similarly asserted this week that “the results would have been different” had Warmbier been brought home sooner. He did not elaborate but added, “He should have been brought home that day.”
Warmbier had been sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after being found guilty of trying to steal a propaganda poster from a hotel during a January 2016 visit to North Korea’s capital.
Feeling a little guilty there, Mr. Obama?
Guilt…I would leave that Otto’s parents. You still have influence over a 20yo college student. Maybe they should of used it when he said he was going to North Korea!
This person went to North Korea and tried to steal from them. What did he or you think would happen? If a tourist from a hostile nation came here and attempted to steal would you want them released or punished? Think for yourself
Why? Your boy Trump has been in the White House for 6 months… why didn’t it happen sooner?! Huh?!
Why? It’s obvious that North Korea was being obstinate right up until it became obvious that the man was dying. Do you suggest going in, guns blazing and nukes ready to launch?
Give me a break. The kid went to a country with notorious human rights violations, that has been outspoken for its hatered of America, and then “allegedly” stole a propaganda poster . Yes, the punishment was to harsh but is anyone surprised. There are countries like North Korea that deal with people that break the law extremly harshly. Don’t go to those countries and break the law and then be surprised if they enact an inhumane punishment. Hell, don’t go period.
You seem to know politics, please tell me how do you reason with a lunatic dictator who gave a 15 year sentence for taking a poster?? Hmmm? Please tell me how you would have handled it and gotten this kid released.
Asshole.
That man feels no guilt, just worry that he might look bad.
Oh my… really blaming Obama? These are terrible situations in countries that westerners should think seriously about before entering. Donald Trump, during the transition was downloaded with every issue the Obama administration was dealing with. He has been in office for 6 months, and been sabre rattling against North Korea. Does anyone think N Korea may be sending the new administration a message? As tragic as this story is and of the footage we’ve seen of the young man pleading in that puppet court, everyone is to blame for his death. Obama and Trump both had the opportunity to get it done and both men failed… our country, and an American family from Ohio are less for that failure.
so Trump has now gotten all of US prisoners freed? think not so shut up Rick.
Why should Obama feel guity, he did not ask this guy to go over into hostile territoy, then try to steal a poster from a hotel. What the hell was he over there in the first place? If earth disinigrated you conservative asses would blame Obama. Who the heck did Warmbler think he was? An intelligent person would never go to North Korea, the leaders are very hostile to America and 45.
Kid broke the law. No sympathy is due him.
Brought home on what day? We don’t even know when he became physically ill.
The Obama administration, was a joke. One more case and point…… Just like the rest of the political fascists on the left and right… Wake the %##$ up America. Do research…..
Feeling guilty about what???. The man tried. That’s more than what our current president will ever do. He has nothing 2 feel guilty about