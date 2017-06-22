Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates has promoted Daniel Abrams to partner, joining longtime partners Michael Oscars, Gayle Abrams and Perry Zimel. The management and production company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month,.

OAZ reps a roster that includes Christopher Plummer, Andrea Martin, Wendy Crewson, Kim Coates, Victor Garber, Edward Asner, Sharon Gless, Henry Czerny, Katie Ford, Susan Coyne, Mark McKinney and Kristin Lehman among others.

Daniel Abrams began at the company working the front desk at age 16, and his clients currently include Adam Copeland, Greg Bryk, Shamier Anderson and Percy Hynes White.