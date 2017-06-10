The cast and creatives of CBS’ Emmy-award-winning series Northern Exposure reunited Friday at Austin’s annual ATX Television Festival and per usual with a show reunion comes questions of a possible revival. While nothing is in the works at this point, creator and exec producer Joshua Brand expressed interest in revisiting. “We would love it. Rob has been working, trying to get them to do it… I’m sure we all would agree that we’d love to see it,” he said, contending that the series could play well in the current television landscape. “It’s of a time but it’s also not of a time.”

Brand was joined onstage by show writers and exec producers Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green along with producer Cheryl Bloch as well as cast members Rob Morrow, Janine Turner, Cynthia Geary, and Adam Arkin.

The show, which ran for five seasons from 1990-1995, follows New York City native Joel Fleischman (Morrow), a newly graduated doctor who has to set up his practice in an eccentric Alaskan town.

“The show was like salt and caramel ice cream which is the best ice cream because it’s sweet and it’s got salt,” Brand said. “The show was buoyant and optimist but if you live on the planet, you’ve experienced loss.” He continued, “there was a lot of loss in the show but it’s not depressing because it’s part of living… it makes you feel something .”

“I would like to see that again on television,” said Brand. “They’ve tried to recreate it and they haven’t been able to and they view it as an anomaly, something that happened, and nobody has been able to do it again and we know how to do it.”

“It sounds like we all want it to happen”, Geary added. “Darren [Burrows] is trying, Rob’s trying, everybody’s trying”

Turner suggested to write letters to Universal, who owns the show. “At least we got to get it streamed”