Entertainment One has hired former DRG executive Noel Hedges as EVP of Acquisitions for its eOne Television division. This is a newly-created role that will see Hedges focus on acquiring television product for distribution to all media outlets around the world across a broad selection of genres including drama, film, lifestyle, factual, series and formats. EOne’s current lineup of original and acquired content consists of over 42 series and long-form programs commissioned by over 20 different broadcast and cable networks including The Walking Dead; Fear The Walking Dead; Designated Survivor (from eOne’s The Mark Gordon Company); eOne-produced series Ice, You Me Her, Rogue; and the upcoming Sharp Objects starring Amy Adams for HBO, among others. Hedges joins eOne with over 20 years of industry experience. He was most recently EVP Content at DRG and has also held key senior roles at Cineflix Rights, Shine International, ITV Studios Global Entertainment and BBC Television. He takes up the eOne post in September and will be based in the London office, overseeing teams there and in Toronto.

Lionsgate has picked up revenge thriller London Heist for the UK. U.S. and Latin American rights were acquired via Grindstone. Story is directed by Devil’s Playground Mark McQueen and set against the backdrop of the gritty streets of London and Marbella’s hedonistic glamour on Spain’s Costa Del Sol. Craig Fairbrass stars as Jack Cregan, career criminal, family man and vicious armed robber, on a mission for revenge when he learns of his father’s brutal murder. The shattering revelations that follow force Jack to pull off one dangerous last robbery and to exact brutal revenge on all those involved. Cast also includes James Cosmo, Steven Berkoff. Project is exec produced by Red Rock Entertainment.