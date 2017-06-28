You can joke that it was the huge online reaction to the series finale of Pretty Little Liars on cable last night but Nielsen numbers for Tuesday’s primetime ratings are nowhere to be found so fat today. “We don’t have any hard information except that there is a delay,” said one frustrated network executive this morning of the lack of ratings among adults 18-49 and viewership numbers.

Though it might be annoying to the Big 4 not knowing how America’s Got Talent, The Bachelorette, iZombie and the finale of the now cancelled Downward Dog did last night, they may not have to wait that much longer. We hear that the nets should have Tuesday’s fast affiliates in the next hour or so, hopefully.

In some markets the early data from Tuesday’s primetime are delayed we’ve learned because Nielsen wants to double-check some anomalies in the results. Citing “processing performance” in an email sent to clients earlier this morning, the data company is looking at information from third tier markets and fourth tier markets to make sure they are accurate. The likes of Austin, New Orleans, Tulsa and San Antonio are among the “Class 3 Markets,” as Nielsen calls them. West Coast cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Portland and Seattle are among those making up the Class 4 Markets

Like we did the last time Nielsen had such delays back on May 31, Deadline will update with those AGT and more results when we have them. And we will have those PLL finale numbers on Freeform from last night later too – which almost broke the Internet but probably didn’t have much to do with this ratings delay.