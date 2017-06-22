“We now have a president who called [former FBI Director James Comey] a crazy loon with a bunch of Russians, who taunts him on Twitter” like kids do, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace told Seth Meyers on Late Night. “You can’t treat people on Twitter the way the president treats former officials in his government, without getting kicked out of most private and public schools. He’s a cyberbully.” (Watch part 2 of interview below.)

Meyers thanked Wallace for guesting on his NBC late-night show, noting how hard it is to book Republicans. But, he noted happily, she is “anti-Trump.”

“It’s a bridge too far for most people I know, frankly, to support this president,” Wallace admitted. “It’s not about Republicans and Democrats. It’s about reveling in blowing up everything that was normal…He destroyed something I care about: the Republican Party.”

People governing under the Trump banner do not understand how bad it is, Wallace said.

“There are the keepers of the Trump flame – the Bannon Wing is how ‘everyone’ talks about it. Then there are the professionals, people that are working in national security jobs,” she said, naming Secretary of Defense James Mattis and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

“You can’t take away the serious parts of those jobs just because we have an unserious guy in the office,” she assured Meyers.

Wallace, who served in a communications capacity during George W. Bush’s presidency, marveled that “only this presidency could make the Bush era look like the Golden Times.”

Bush “was aware when things were bad. We never had to spin him,” she insisted. As for Trump’s message-massaging team, “they don’t talk to him, for reasons that aren’t clear to me. They go out and brief the press without talking to him.”

“We know what [Spicer] is talking about – nothing,” she said. “So it is sort of like Seinfeld meets the White House…the briefings are about nothing.”