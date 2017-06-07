EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage is set to star in action thriller Mandy, directed by Beyond the Black Rainbow helmer Panos Cosmatos.

Project is produced by SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller and Elijah Wood, XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin and Umedia’s Adrian Politowski and is exec produced by Nick Spicer, Lisa Whalen, Todd Brown, Martin Metz, Peter Bevan, Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse with Umedia and Piccadilly Pictures financing.

Film is currently in pre-production and set to shoot this summer in Belgium. XYZ Films is handling worldwide sales.

Mandy is set in the primal wilderness of 1983 where Red Miller, a broken and haunted man hunts an unhinged religious sect who slaughtered the love of his life.

“Panos is one of the most vital young filmmakers alive, a pop-culture Kubrick in the making,” said Noah, SpectreVision’s Head of Development. “Nicolas Cage is a veritable god to those of us who grew up watching his classic performances. Bringing these two together for this surrealist, heavy-metal-soaked story of battle axes and demon bikers is unfathomably exciting to us.”

Also aboard the project is Oscar-nominated composer Jóhann Jóhannsson (Sicario, Arrival).

Cage most recently starred in Snowden and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage. He’s next up in Lionsgate’s Inconceivable, set to bow in the U.S. on June 30.

Cage is repped by CAA, Link and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal La Violette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.