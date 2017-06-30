Newsmax TV expanded its reach today. The independent right-wing news outlet led by Christopher Ruddy launched on AT&T’s DirecTV and U-verse platforms, making it available in nearly 40 million homes.

Newsmax TV is making its U-verse debut and returning to the satcaster after a nearly yearlong absence. This time, it will be part of DirecTV’s bundle of news channels.

DirecTV

“With our launch on DirecTV and U-verse, Newsmax TV has the opportunity to serve more viewers,” said Newsmax Media CEO Ruddy, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump. “Newsmax TV has a unique audience of Americans seeking news they can’t get from other major networks.”

Newsmax TV will offer 14 hours of live daily shows featuring its teams of hosts, anchors and contributors including former GOP Congressmen J.D. Hayworth and Joe Walsh, along with Miranda Khan, John Bachman, Michael Reagan and Alan Dershowitz. The channel recently signed some conservative syndicated radio hosts for TV simulcasts, including Todd Schnitt, Wayne Allyn Root, Joe Pags and Howie Carr.

The West Palm Beach, FL-based Newsmax has taken heat in some media circles for being a farther-right alternative to Fox News Channel. It was launched in 1998, just two years after Fox News arrived, and its Newsmax TV — which bills itself as “an independent news and information source for millions of Americans who want the latest in breaking news, politics, health and finance” — cable channel went live in June 2014.