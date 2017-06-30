The New York Times and theater critic Charles Isherwood have reached a settlement after arbitration following his firing in February.

A statement released by the newspaper said, “The New York Times, Charles Isherwood and the NewsGuild have reached a settlement resolving their dispute concerning Mr. Isherwood’s departure from the Times. The Times wishes Mr. Isherwood well in his future endeavors.”

Isherwood then released the following: “I am very happy to have resolved this matter, and I am very grateful to those in the theater industry, my fellow theater critics, and my former colleagues at the Times who have supported me through this process. I look forward to continuing to work within this community through the next phase in my career, as a theater critic for Broadway.news and a contributor to an assortment of other publications.”

Neither the Times nor Isherwood would comment further.

Isherwood was dismissed after 13 years as The Times’ No. 2 drama critic behind Ben Brantley.