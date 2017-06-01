Fox’s long-awaited X-Men spinoff New Mutants is casting up as 13 Reasons Why actor Henry Zaga has officially closed the deal play Roberto da Costa a.k.a Sunspot, an Brazilian mutant with the ability to manipulate solar energy. The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone is at the helm, from a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee, with production set to being this summer in anticipation for its April 2018 release.

Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of The Witch and Split, Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams along with Rosario Dawson have already signed on to star in the young adult superhero movie. It will focus on the angst-driven adventures of a diverse group of teens that include Native American Danielle Moonstar, Scots girl Wolfsbane, a Kentuckian code-named Cannonball, Russian teen Magik, as well as an alien named Warlock. Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt are producing.

The news of Zaga casting comes as Fox is said to be making serious efforts to find ethnically appropriate actors. Zaga, who is actually Brazilian, can currently be seen as Brad in Netflix’s hit YA series 13 Reasons Why. Repped by WME, his other credits include Christopher Louie’s Netflix film X0X0 and MTV’s Teen Wolf.