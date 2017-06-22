EXCLUSIVE: Neve Campbell has signed on to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in Skyscraper, the Legendary 3D action thriller written and to be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Universal has already staked out a July 13, 2018 release date.

Johnson stars as a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who are trapped inside the building above the fire line.

The movie reteams Thurber and Johnson, whose New Line comedy Central Intelligence with Kevin Hart grossed $217 million globally last summer.

Producers are Beau Flynn via his FlynnPictureCo, Johnson via his Seven Bucks Productions and Thurber. Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are executive producing, and Wendy Jacobson is co-producing.

Campbell, now a series regular on Netflix’s hit House Of Cards, is repped by CAA, Mosaic and attorney Jeff Bernstein.