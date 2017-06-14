EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is acquiring worldwide SVOD rights to Newness, the Drake Doremus-directed pic that premiered at Sundance. A romantic drama about dating in the modern world, Newness stars Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Danny Huston, Courtney Easton, Matthew Gray Gubler, Albert Hammond Jr. and Jessica Henwick. UTA Independent Film Group brokered the 7-figure deal. Set in contemporary Los Angeles, two millennials (Hoult & Costa) navigate a social media–driven hookup culture begin a relationship that pushes both emotional and physical boundaries. The film is a Lost City presentation of a Scott Free Production. Doremus, Michael Pruss, Robert George, John Finemore, Michael Schaefer and Ben York Jones produced it. Ridley Scott, James Hoppe, Mason Novick, Elizabeth Grave, Shea Kammer and Nicholas Hoult executive produced the film. Ben York Jones wrote the screenplay. Doremus is represented by UTA and Larry Kopeikin at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Films Seville is handling international sales.