No doubt emboldened by the surprising cancellation-reversal of NBC’s Timeless, fans of Netflix’s axed Sense8 have been flooding the streaming service with pleas to reverse its decision to end the sci-fi drama. But Netflix isn’t changing its mind.

In a message posted on the Sense8 Facebook page, Netflix breaks the news:

“To our Sense8 family…We’ve seen the petitions. We’ve read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8, and we wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you. The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can’t. Thank you for watching and hope you’ll stay close with your cluster around the world. #SensatesForever”

Netflix announced earlier this month that Sense8‘s current Season 2 would be the last for the Lana and Lilly Wachowski/J. Michael Straczynski drama. The decision followed the May 5 release of Season 2.

Sense8‘s Facebook fans weren’t taking the news well.

“You can’t do one final wrap up extended episode?,” pleaded one. “Maybe even a wrap up movie? This is a HUGE F-U to the fans. We patiently waited almost 2 years for the last season…and then you leave us the way you did? Thanks Netflix….thanks a lot.”

Said another: “I wish I could renew my Netflix subscription. I’ve thought long and hard here to try to make it work but unfortunately I can’t.”

And another: “If they can bring back Fuller House and Gilmore Girls they can bring back Sense8.”

As Deadline reported earlier this month, the Season 2 debut came almost two years after the series premiere, and the options on the cast had expired. Netflix reached out to the core actors and negotiated new contracts to make them available for a potential third season, but the efforts apparently came to naught.

The densely plotted series starred Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Brian J. Smith.