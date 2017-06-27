Netflix continues to tap into 1990s nostalgia with a ten-episode series order to Everything Sucks!, a half-hour dramedy from writers Ben York Jones (Like Crazy) and Michael Mohan (Save the Date) and producers Midnight Radio, for premiere in 2018.

Created by Jones and Mohan, the series — a Netflix production — is described as a quirky, funny coming-of-age story that follows two groups of high school misfits, an A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon. Peyton Kennedy (American Fable) and Jahi Winston (The New Edition Story) star as students Kate Messner and Luke O’Neil, with Patch Darragh (Boardwalk Empire) and Claudine Nako (Grimm) as their respective parents. The series also features Sydney Sweeney (Emaline), Elijah Stevenson (Oliver), Quinn Liebling (Tyler) and Rio Mangini (McQuaid).

“Some of our favorite shows of all time — The Wonder Years, Happy Days, That 70s Show, Freaks and Geeks — looked back at bygone eras with 20 years of hindsight,” said Jones and Mohan. “We think this is a great time to take a look back at high school and relive the fashion, music, and attitudes of the mid-’90’s the way we remember it. Not sensationalized, not watered down; but desperate, heartfelt, awkward, and exciting.”

Jones and Mohan serve as executive producers. Mohan will also director the bulk of the episodes, with Ry Russo-Young helming some episodes as well. Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec from Midnight Radio also executive produce.

“We’re looking forward to spending some time back in the ‘90s,” said Cindy Holland, VP, Original Content for Netflix. “Whether you were in A/V, drama, sports or band, we think everyone will find something to relate to in this coming of age story about the one thing that sucks above everything else — high school.”

As part of its 1990s nostalgia theme, Netflix has Fuller House, a followup to the popular 1990s sitcom Full House. The streaming service also has the full library of one of the most popular sitcom of the 1990s, Friends.