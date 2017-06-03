EXCLUSIVE: Netflix outbid several suitors for Mother, an action thriller by Underground co-creator Misha Green that Deadline tipped yesterday as a hot spec sent to buyers on the eve of the historical opening of Wonder Woman. Several bidders chased this script that has a female protagonist in a scenario reminiscent of The Professional and La Femme Nikita that has franchise potential. The LEGO Batman Movie producer Roy Lee will produce the film. The deal just closed. Studio 8 was in the mix with The Picture Company producing, and Amy Pascal as well and it closed tonight because another studio put in a ticking clock author that prompted Netflix to step up and get it closed. CAA brokered the deal. The Underground exec producer/showrunner/writer was just set to write the pilot for Lovecraft Country, a one-hour drama that has been given a straight-to-series order by HBO It is being produced by Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television. We’ll keep you posted on the spec. Her attorney is Nina Shaw.
EARLIER EXCLUSIVE, June 1, 1:02 pm PST: The hot spec on the street today is Mother, an action thriller by Underground co-creator Misha Green. Fortuitously timed to a moment where Wonder Woman is opening with predictions pointing toward a near $100 million weekend, the spec is best described as in the vein of The Professional and La Femma Nikita. It is also built around a female protagonist, and was written to be a potential action franchise. CAA sent it to buyers this morning. Good things are happening for the writer. The Underground exec producer/showrunner/writer was just set to write the pilot for Lovecraft Country, a one-hour drama that has been given a straight-to-series order by HBO It is being produced by Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television. We’ll keep you posted on the spec. Her attorney is Nina Shaw.
Pretty mediocre
You’ve read it?
Can you provide any more story details on this?
Straight to buyers, no producer?
How about they make the litany of other female lead action films that decorate just about every studios development library
How does she spin the most recent season of Underground to this? Underground was a pretty hackish show that propped itself up by being “socially relevant”- which if you call vilifying socially relevant, ok. Underground S1 was decent.
So let me get this straight? Because sometimes you know I’m a little f&@ked up in the head, “today CAA sent one of their writers specs out?… That’s the news right?! I got that right…