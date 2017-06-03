EXCLUSIVE: Netflix outbid several suitors for Mother, an action thriller by Underground co-creator Misha Green that Deadline tipped yesterday as a hot spec sent to buyers on the eve of the historical opening of Wonder Woman. Several bidders chased this script that has a female protagonist in a scenario reminiscent of The Professional and La Femme Nikita that has franchise potential. The LEGO Batman Movie producer Roy Lee will produce the film. The deal just closed. Studio 8 was in the mix with The Picture Company producing, and Amy Pascal as well and it closed tonight because another studio put in a ticking clock author that prompted Netflix to step up and get it closed. CAA brokered the deal. The Underground exec producer/showrunner/writer was just set to write the pilot for Lovecraft Country, a one-hour drama that has been given a straight-to-series order by HBO It is being produced by Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television. We’ll keep you posted on the spec. Her attorney is Nina Shaw.

EARLIER EXCLUSIVE, June 1, 1:02 pm PST: The hot spec on the street today is Mother, an action thriller by Underground co-creator Misha Green. Fortuitously timed to a moment where Wonder Woman is opening with predictions pointing toward a near $100 million weekend, the spec is best described as in the vein of The Professional and La Femma Nikita. It is also built around a female protagonist, and was written to be a potential action franchise. CAA sent it to buyers this morning. Good things are happening for the writer. The Underground exec producer/showrunner/writer was just set to write the pilot for Lovecraft Country, a one-hour drama that has been given a straight-to-series order by HBO It is being produced by Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television. We’ll keep you posted on the spec. Her attorney is Nina Shaw.