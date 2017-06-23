As part of its push into reality programming, Netflix has greenlighted an original magic series created and headlined by magician/comedian Justin Willman.

I hear the streaming network has ordered six half-hour episodes of the untitled project for a 2018 launch. In what is believed to be Netflix’s first original foray into the magic space, the comedic docuseries will follow Willman as he brings his skills as a magician to the strange and misunderstood subcultures of America.

Willman executive produces with Abso Lutely Productions’ Dave Kneebone (Nathan for You).

“I’ve dreamt of having my own Netflix series since the early ’90s,” Willman said. “I’m hoping to make a mind-blowing magic show that also happens to be very funny. If in the process we learn something new about the human condition, I’ll consider that a bonus.”

Willman is coming off his Fake Believe stand-up tour of the U.S. and his Comedy Central half-hour special Sleight of Mouth with Justin Willman. A frequent guest on The Tonight Show, Ellen, Conan and Comedy Central’s @Midnight with Chris Hardwick and The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, he has hosted a number of unscripted/game shows including Cupcake Wars on Food Network and Win, Lose or Draw on Disney Channel.

Willman also has done a string of viral videos including a skit using magic to explain transgender bathrooms to kids and magic-fueled first dance from his 2015 wedding to interior designer Jillian Sipkins. He is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.



