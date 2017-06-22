Netflix has set an August production start in Europe for Ibiza, a comedy that will star Gillian Jacobs (Love), exiting Saturday Night Live cast member Vanessa Bayer, and Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens). Alex Richanbach will direct a script by Lauryn Kahn, and Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are producing with Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, and Erin Westerman.

The comedy originally took root at Sony which bought Kahn’s R-rated script as a spec titled I’m In Love With The DJ in 2014, when Kahn — McKay’s former assistant who cut her teeth at Gary Sanchez writing and performing pieces for their website Funny Or Die — started making script sales that included a $1M against $1.5M Fox deal for He’s F*ckin’ Perfect, which moved to Universal and was re-titled The Social Life. Richanbach was also a writer and director for Funny Or Die before stepping up to features.

In Ibiza, Jacobs will play a young woman whose two best friends (Bayer, Robinson) tag along on her work trip to Barcelona and Ibiza that quickly turns into a crazy hunt for a popular DJ. Casting for the film is underway in Los Angeles, London and Spain.

Gary Sanchez and Good Universe most recently collaborated on The House, the Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler New Line comedy that Warner Bros opens June 30. Ibiza will get made as an independent Netflix original film.

Kahn is repped by WME; Richanbach by UTA and Mosaic; Jacobs by UTA and Authentic; Bayer by WME and Rise; and Robinson by UTA and Avalon.