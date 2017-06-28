Netflix is developing a revival of Armistead Maupin’s San Francisco-set Tales of the City, with original cast members Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis attached to star, sources confirm to Deadline.

The new iteration would be a modern take on the LGBT-themed series, set 25 years later, and possibly would be shot in San Francisco. The first of nine books in Maupin’s series, Tales of the City explores “alternative lifestyles” and “underground” culture in San Francisco in the 1970s.

Netflix declined comment.

This would be the fourth version of Tales of the City to air on the small screen. The first three books in the series all have been adapted into television miniseries starring Dukakis and Linney. The first aired in 1993 on PBS in the U.S., and the last two on Showtime in 1998 and 2001.

Maupin is set to return as executive producer, sources said.