Netflix’s Bill Nye Saves the World will be back for a second season, Nye revealed today in a video clip that had him dropping the mic in victory after a series of mean tweets came his way.

“Bill Nye is nothing but a totalitarian eugenicist in a fake lab coat,” read one tweet popping up onscreen. Said another: “President Trump did the right thing by withdrawing us from Paris treaty – it would hurt American companies and American workers.”

Nye, shown in mad-scientist mode stirring a dry-ice concoction, smiles in victory just as an onscreen response blows away the mean tweets: “If Twitter is any indication the world still needs saving.”

“Bill is back” reads the final message, as Nye drops his mic and walks off.

A launch date will be announced later this year. The show is produced for Netflix by Bunim/Murray Productions.

“Saving the world turns out to be a big, complicated task, so we’re coming back for Season 2,” Nye said in a statement. “We want people to view issues in our society through the lens of science and to be inspired and informed about the role it plays in our everyday lives.”

Watch Nye’s video clip here: