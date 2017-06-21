Do eSports fans need or want another tournament? Comcast’s NBCUniversal is about to find out. It says today that NBC Sports Group this summer will introduce what it calls the “first-ever 2v2 international Rocket League tournament” using the FACEIT gaming platform. It also will tap Comcast’s “regional, national and international assets” as competitors vie for a $100,000 prize pool.

Regional finals will be live-streamed on the NBC Sports app and Telemundo En Vivo app on August 5-6 and August 12-13. Some NBC Sports Regional Networks will air the final hour of coverage from each of the Regional Finals.

NBCSN will show the Grand Finals, with 16 teams, on August 26-27. They’ll also air on Syfy in the UK, Germany, Australia and “multiple countries across Latin America.”

VOD content from the finals will appear on digital and social channels for NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes, FACEIT and Rocket League.

“It all begins with NBC Sports Regional Networks, allowing us to super-serve eSports fans the same way we serve traditional sports fans,” says NBC Sports Ventures SVP Rob Simmelkjaer. “We are also excited to be adding Telemundo Deportes, given that the growing Spanish-language audience is an engaged, committed group of gamers. Further, there will be an international component with the broadcast of the Grand Finals on Syfy in the UK, Germany, Australia and multiple countries across Latin America.”

Teaming with FACEIT and San Diego-based game studio Psyonix, he adds, “will provide a unique opportunity for gamers across the United States and Europe to participate in Rocket League at the highest level, and reach more competitors than ever before.”