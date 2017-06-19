Like CBS, which announced a fall rollout featuring all of its shows debuting within premiere week, NBC will open the vast majority of its fall lineup the week of September 25. It starts with Season 13 of The Voice, featuring new coach Jennifer Hudson joining Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, on Monday, September 25, followed by the premiere of new military drama The Brave .

Breakout hit This Is Us will open its second season September 26 in its original Tuesday 9 PM time slot after NBC reversed its upfront decision to move the hot drama series to the Thursday 9 PM hour. That time period will be taken over September 28 by the new season of Will & Grace, returning to the Must See TV time slot it held for most of its eight-season original run on NBC.

The Voice will launch with a three-night season premiere Monday-Wednesday, pushing the Season 5 debut of The Blacklist in its new Wednesday 8 PM slot by a week, to October 4.

With NBC using the Friday 8 PM hour for extra sampling of its new shows at the beginning of each season, Blindspot will launch its third season in the hour October 27.

Here is NBC’s fall premiere date schedule:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

8 PM: The Voice

10 PM: The Brave

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8 PM: The Voice

9 PM: This Is Us

10 PM: Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8 PM: The Voice

9 PM: Law & Order: SVU

10 PM: Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8 PM: Superstore

8:30 PM: The Good Place

9 PM: Will & Grace

9:30 PM: Great News

10 PM: Chicago Fire

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

9 PM: Dateline NBC

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8 PM: The Blacklist

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

8 PM: Blindspot