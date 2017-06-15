NBC has postponed tonight’s scheduled episode of The Carmichael Show in the wake of this morning’s shooting at an Alexandria, VA park where House Republicans were holding a baseball practice.

The episode titled “Shoot-Up-Able” involves a shooting at a mall, and was postponed out of sensitivity following today’s shooting which left four injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise, who’s reported to be in critical condition after surgery.

A gunman, angry at President Donald Trump and Republicans, opened fire on House Republicans as they practiced for a charity baseball game. The gunman was shot dead by police. The game will go on as scheduled Thursday night at Washington’s Nationals Park.

Tonight’s Carmichael Show episode was replaced with the “Lesbian Wedding” episode which was initially scheduled to air on June 28, according to NBC.

The Carmichael Show, starring Jerrod Carmichael, David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine, Amber Stevens West, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish, airs Wednesdays at 9 PM on NBC.