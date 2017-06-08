Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals on ABC was the main primetime draw last night. The game, in which the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the finals, delivered a 13.4 metered market rating. That was up from Games 1 and 2 (12.4, 12.7) and up 14% from the third game between the same teams in last year’s finals (11.8).

Through three games, the 2017 NBA Finals on ABC is averaging a 12.8 metered market rating, up 4% from a 12.3 in 2016. Additionally, an average 440,700 viewers watched last night’s game via streaming, with a total of 76,680,000 minutes streamed – records for an NBA Finals Game 3. As can be expected, the game was most popular in the two teams’ home towns, drawing a 35.3 in the Cleveland market and a 32.7 in the San Francisco-Oakland market.

ABC is projected to win Wednesday night in a landslide. (Its non-time zone adjusted early numbers are 16 million viewers and a 5.9 in 18-49). Of the rest of the field, NBC’s Little Big Shots (1.1 adults 18-49 rating in Live+same day) did the best, even with last week, as it did not have to face the game but the Jimmy Kimmel special (2.5 in 18-49). In week 2, The Carmichael Show (0.7), which did go against the NBA Finals, was down -0.2 from its season premiere last week, which also followed Little Big Shots at 9 PM. It was even with the 9:30 PM episode that aired last Wednesday.

At Fox, Masterchef (0.9) was off a tenth from last week’s fast nationals, (down -0.2 from the finals). The newest Gordon Ramsay series on the network, The F Word (0.8) was down – 0.3 from the preliminary rating for its debut last week (-0.2 from the final).

CBS and the CW aired reruns.