Game 2 of the NBA Finals, in which the Golden State Warriors whomped the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113, inched up 7% compared to last year in early stats with a 12.7 metered market rating. Sunday’s game averaged a 32.4 rating in the Cleveland market and a 31.1 in the San-Francisco-Oakland market.

Through the first two NBA Finals games, ABC is averaging a 12.6 metered market rating – up a tick from last year’s 12.5. Sunday’s game is expected to dominate the TV landscape for the night, which would mark its 57th consecutive time, ABC notes. Game 1 won Thursday night with opening stats running even with 2016.

Meanwhile, ESPN delivered another NBA Finals streaming audience on Sunday, with an average minute audience of 435,800 viewers and 1.775M unique viewers — records for an NBA Finals Game 2.

