Hours after President Donald Trump — who in the past had called climate change a hoax — announced that the United States is pulling out of the Paris accord on climate change, National Geographic launched a climate change makeover of its home page.

For 24 hours, the page is featuring all-climate change content under the headline, “Climate Change Is Real – And It’s Dangerous… Here Is Evidence.”

In addition to a slate of climate change-related stories, the site offers the National Geographic documentary, Before the Flood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, commercial-free for one week.

On its Web site, the Weather Channel also went all-out immediately after Trump’s announcement with its home page featuring all-climate change content the entire day.