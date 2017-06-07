Nashville launched the second part of its fifth season last Thursday to ratings that were in line with the Season 5 premiere (and CMT debut) of the country music drama in January, which delivered the network’s its most-watched original telecast ever.

The Nashville S5B premiere drew a .81 adults 18-49 rating in Live+3, up +6% vs. the Season 5 opener; and a 1.06 rating in women 18-49, up +9%. The overall viewership was a bit down, 1.7 million, off by -15% from the record-setting Season 5 premiere (2 million). That means that the series has shed older viewers while adding a few younger ones, which could be understandable as Nashville is focusing more on its younger ensemble following the exit of original star Connie Britton.

Across three airings on Thursday, two on CMT and one on sibling Nick at Nite, the Nashville Season 5B debut averaged 2.6 million viewers in Live+3, down -16% from the three premiere night telecasts combined of the Season 5A opener.

Nashville continues to attract new audiences to CMT. According to the network, 87% of the adults 18-49 viewers who tuned in to the Nashville S5B Premiere on CMT were ‘new viewers’, meaning they had not tuned in to CMT in the prior 7 days. Additionally, #NashvilleCMT trended on Twitter in the U.S. on Premiere Night, and Nashville ranked #1 on Drama Series Program Ranker (Nielsen Social, 6/1/17).