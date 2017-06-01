Katrina Norman (No Strings Attached) has booked a recurring role on Season 5b of CMT’s hit country music drama Nashville. Norman will play Polly, a stunning, authentic and confident road manager for a popular musician. Season 5B picks up ten weeks after the midseason finale with Maddie’s (Lennon Stella) career starting to take off, as Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) struggles; Scarlett (Clare Bowen) is pregnant and uncertain of the identity of the father, while Deacon (Charles Esten) is fighting to keep Highway 65 afloat. Norman’s TV credits include guest roles on series including CSI, Criminal Minds, Castle and 90210. She recently worked on the CW pilot Paranormal Project as well as Netflix’s Flaked. Norman is repped by J Pervis Talent Agency and Mark Schumacher Management. Produced by Lionsgate, ABC Studios, and Opry Entertainment, the second half of Season 5 is set to premiere on CMT Thursday, June 1 at 9 PM.

Wayward Pines alum Tim Griffin is set for a recurring role opposite Hugh Laurie in the second season of Hulu’s drama series Chance. Griffin will play Frank Lambert, an influential and powerful San Francisco Assistant District Attorney. In its second season, Eldon Chance (Laurie), the paper pushing neuropsychiatrist has given way to a different kind of pusher– a man willing to push back at the broken system. When he is coerced into helping Detective Hynes (Brian Goodman) take down a serial killer, Chance finds himself ‘laying in the nest’ of the killer, in a dangerous game to prove the man guilty. Griffin played Adam Hassler on Fox’s Wayward Pines and a recurring arc opposite David Duchovny on NBC’s Aquarius. On the film side, Griffin appeared in the mega-hit Dwayne Johnson/Kevin Hart film Central Intelligence and in Joel Edgerton’s directorial debut The Gift. Griffin is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Untitled Entertainment.