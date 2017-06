The MyNetworkTV programming service has unveiled its 2017-18 schedule, which includes new addition Dateline. It joins returning series Law &Order: SVU and Law & Order: CI, The X-Files and American Ninja Warrior.

Law & Order: SVU, The X-Files and American Ninja Warrior remain on Monday, Tuesday and Friday with back-to-episodes, beginning Monday, September 25. Dateline will make its MyNetworkTV debut on Wednesday, September 27, replacing Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., with back-to-back episodes beginning at 8 PM, and returning Law & Order: CI will air Thursdays, beginning September 28 at 8 PM. It replaces The X-Files which moves to Tuesdays.

MyNetworkTV is a broadcast programming service owned by the Fox Entertainment Group division of 21st Century Fox, and operated by Fox Television Stations and 20th Television.

Below is the 2017-18 schedule:

MONDAY (September 25th)

8-9 PM — Law & Order: SVU

9-10 PM — Law & Order: SVU

TUESDAY (September 26th)

8-9 PM — The X-Files

9-10 PM — The X-Files

WEDNESDAY (MyNetworkTV debut on September 27)

8-9 PM — Dateline

9-10 PM — Dateline

THURSDAY (MyNetworkTV return on September 28)

8-9 PM — Law & Order: CI

9-10 PM — Law & Order: CI

FRIDAY (September 29th)

8-9 PM — American Ninja Warrior

9-10 PM— American Ninja Warrior