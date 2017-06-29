Hasbro already has been to the movies with its Ouija, G.I. Joe and, of course, Transformers properties, and now it’s moving from action and horror to, well, My Little Pony. Here’s the first trailer for the animated pic inspired by the popular 1980s toy line.

Lionsgate

Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba and Zoe Saldana headline the voice cast for the movie from director Jayson Thiessen, who has worked on a number of Pony projects in recent years. Logline? Glad you asked: A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria, where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

And if you think the target demo is young girls, consider the “Bronies” — men ages 13 to 30 who are obsessed with the franchise. There was even a documentary about them that played Tribeca a few years back. You can check out that trailer here.

Meanwhile, My Little Pony features songs by original music and songs performed by Sia, Diggs, Saldana, Aduba, Chenoweth and Blunt, if you’re scoring along at home. Lionsgate opens the film from Allspark Pictures and DHX Media in barns, er, theaters on October 6. Check out the trailer above, and tell us what you think.