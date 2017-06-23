Mireille Enos (The Catch) is set for a key role opposite Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan in My Dinner With Hervé, Sacha Gervasi’s HBO movie. Also joining the cast are Oona Chaplin (Taboo) and Harriet Walter (The Crown).

Rex/Shutterstock

Directed and written by Gervasi based on a story he wrote with Sean Macaulay, My Dinner With Hervé centers on an unlikely friendship that evolves over one wild night in L.A. between struggling journalist Danny Tate (Dornan) and actor Hervé Villechaize (Dinklage), the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both. Enos will play Kathy Self, Villechaize’s longtime girlfriend. Chaplin will portray Tate’s girlfriend Katie, and Walter will play Baskin, Danny’s newspaper editor.

Enos received Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominations for her role as Sarah Linden in AMC’s drama series The Killing. She most recently played the female lead in Shondaland ‘s The Catch and next will be seen in Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams on Amazon. She’s repped by CAA, Gartner/Green Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.

Chaplin’s credits include the role of Zilpha Geary on FX’s Taboo. Her features include The Longest Ride and Quantum Solace.

Walter is known for her role as Clementine Churchill on The Crown and most recently recurred on Black Sails. On the film side, she played Dr. Kalonia on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.