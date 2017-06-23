HBO Films has released a first-look photo from My Dinner With Hervé, a Sacha Gervasi movie starring Game Of ThronesPeter Dinklage and Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Jamie Dornan.

The pic below features Dinklage as Hervé Villechaize and Dornan as journalist Danny Tate circa 1993.

Photo: Steffan Hill/HBO

Written by Gervasi based on a story by him and Sean Macaulay and directed by Gervasi, My Dinner With Hervé centers on an unlikely friendship that evolves over one wild night in LA between a struggling journalist and actor Hervé Villechaize, the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both.

Executive producing with Gervasi, Zaillian and Dinklage are Richard Middleton, Ross Katz and Jessica de Rothschild, with Garrett Basch and David Ginsberg co-executive producing.